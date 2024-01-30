Police Department gets brand new premises

Having undergone substantial renovations since 2022, the Police Department’s modernised premises now centralise the different elements of the Monegasque police force.

After two years of building work, the different Police Force departments have gradually moved into the premises over the past week. Completely renovated and refurbished, the surface area of their headquarters has been increased by around 40%, with the addition of four new storeys.

The Police Department building now has a new forensic laboratory. The Police Academy takes up the first floor of the new premises. The Operational Command and Supervision Centre includes a room devoted to video surveillance of the Principality. The renovation is part of a commitment to “complete security” in Monaco, as the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, told Monaco Info.

Video surveillance room in the renovated building © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The Sovereign attended the inauguration

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Prince Albert II, who was accompanied by the Minister of State Pierre Dartout, the Minister of the Interior, Patrice Cellario, the Controller General in charge of the Police Department, Richard Marangoni, as well as the General Staff representing the different departments in the Police service.

Prince Albert II and Pierre Dartout during the inauguration ceremony – © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

After the building was blessed by Abbé Julien Gollino, the Police Department’s Chaplain, the ceremony continued with a tour of the main departments.

Abbé Julien Gollino blessed the new Monegasque police headquarters. © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The members of the General Staff then outlined statistics and actions for 2023, and the Inspector General expressed his warm thanks to all the members of the Principality’s police force. The ceremony ended with a relaxed gathering with the Prince and the other guests in attendance.