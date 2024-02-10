10 Monegasque words to celebrate the Menton Lemon Festival

How well do you know the Monegasque language? Monaco Tribune, in partnership with the Académie des Langues Dialectales, gives you a list of words and expressions to boost your vocabulary.

Menton is hosting its annual flagship event, the Lemon Festival, until March 3. “Citrus, orange, citron and especially lemon growing has been a major activity in and around Menton since the 16th century. Menton lemon, considered yellow gold, was exported throughout Europe in the 19th century. Every year, from mid February to the beginning of March, a popular festival in honour of this fabulous fruit attracts tourists from all over Europe,” says Claude Passet, President of the Academy of Dialectal Languages.

Cultivation: cültivaçiun

Menton: Mentun

Fruit: frütu

Lemon: limun

Orange: çitrun, purtügalu

Citron: çedrà

Yellow: giaunu

Gold: oru

Festival: festa

Tourist: turista

