“Bleu Pastor” celebrates Monegasque painter Philippe Pastor

In collaboration with the Princess Charlene Foundation, the Robilant + Voena art gallery has agreed to promote the artist’s work in Saint-Moritz, Switzerland.

“Bleu Pastor” is entirely dedicated to Philippe Pastor’s artworks. Talented and committed to environmental causes, the Monegasque artist has toured the world. His works are an ideal marriage of art and action at the renowned Swiss art gallery, for its second exhibition of the season. The Princess Charlene Foundation has also joined the project, in order to continue its fight against drowning and to promote a sustainable future for children, through art.

Raising global awareness through works of art

The colour blue, Pastor’s symbol, shines out in 15 paintings on display at the Forum Paracelsus, an ancient religious and healing institution built on mineral springs. Carrying an even stronger message, his series of sculptures ‘Les Arbres Brûlés’ (Burnt Trees), has been set up just a stone’s throw away, in the luxurious Suvretta House hotel. Five of them are also on show at “Bleu Pastor”.

One of today’s leading artist-activists

The artist is also the founder of the Art & Environnement non-profit, launched in 2007 by Prince Albert II and the late Professor Wangari Maathai, winner of the 2004 Nobel Peace Prize. Committed to defending and preserving our planet’s heritage, Pastor and his art continue to campaign all over the world.