Princess Charlene Foundation expands in Europe and US

The Foundation’s Sport and Education programme is crossing borders thanks to a new partnership.

The Princess Charlene Foundation will now be working with the Al Oerter Foundation and the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association. The aim is to jointly expand educational and sporting initiatives for children in Europe and the United States. According to Princess Charlene, this alliance is “an ideal opportunity to develop one of the priority objectives of My Foundation to promote well-being, and help children develop through educational projects and sports activities.” An initiative to inspire and unite thousands of children through sport.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Art and sport: two shared values

Already partners, the two other institutions have been organising programmes and events around the world for the last three years. Joining the movement is therefore a significant opportunity for Princess Charlene, who is also a former swimming champion. “Sport inspires us and gives us hope; it can unite people and nations,” says Princess Charlene. Future projects are already in the pipeline and activities are set to take place ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in 2024.

Since its creation, over 500 educational programmes have been organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation, reaching 1.2 million children across 43 countries. Examples include raising awareness of concussion and the Sospel Natation Azur project aimed at improving water safety, in 2022.