Princess Charlene talks about her children, her fight against drowning and her love of animals

The Princess opened up in an interview published on Tuesday 13 December.

As her Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary, Princess Charlene spoke to Monaco-Matin at the Prince's Palace. The Sovereign's wife spoke first about her Children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and their princely duties.

"Jacques and Gabriella were born with responsibilities and duties. They are still children, but they are beginning to understand their roles. With my husband, when we are due to go to an event, we explain to them what the event is, what the ceremony is," said the Princess, who welcomes the great complicity and affection shared by the Twins.

Princess Charlene then spoke about her new role as President of the Monaco SPA. Very committed to animal causes, the Princess says she is "very proud and happy" to take on this responsibility. "I grew up in South Africa, surrounded by animals. And today I continue to live with six dogs, pets and farm animals," she says.

© Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

The Princess also said that animal welfare is an integral part of the Princely Twins' education: "It is very important to me to instil these values in my children. And we have been able to raise awareness of these issues on several occasions during family trips there [in South Africa, Ed.].”

Over 500 projects supported by the Foundation worldwide

The final point discussed in the interview is Princess Charlene's Foundation, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary. This was an opportunity for the Princess to talk about major drowning prevention projects, such as the Water Safety Days, the creation of a training centre in Burkina Faso and the SeaSafe programme in Bangladesh.

"In 2021, the United Nations adopted the first-ever resolution on drowning prevention, and proclaimed that every 25 July will be World Drowning Prevention Day. (...) For the first time, drowning is now recognised as a major public health issue, and awareness is being raised about effective solutions, which already exist. (...) 360,000 people died from drowning in 2015. In 2021, the figure fell to 236,000. (...) It's fantastic, it's a real victory," the Princess is happy to say.

And with good reason: the Foundation has supported more than 510 projects in 43 countries in its ten-year existence, helping more than one million people.

However, Princess Charlene does not intend to stop there. The Sovereign's wife revealed that she wants to double the Foundation's activities over the next ten years, focusing more on the African and Asian continents. "We have a duty to inspire future generations through sport and swimming; but also through wider education about our planet and its preservation," concluded the Princess.

According to Monaco-Matin, new ambassadors should be joining the Foundation in 2023: handball player Jérôme Fernandez, gymnast Kevin Crovetto, sea rescue champion Stéphanie Barneix, marathon runner Paula Radcliffe and tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas.