Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella celebrated 8th birthday this weekend

The twins had a great Saturday, spending an ecological day with turtles, and enjoying a video games party in the evening.

Many happy returns! Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were born at the CHPG eight years ago, on 10 December 2014. A happy event that Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene celebrated on Saturday with their children.

The twins had a busy and eventful day, preparing 46 small turtles for their journey to Turtle Village in Senegal.

The two children spent the evening engrossed in a world of video games. Surrounded by some of the biggest pop culture mascots such as Mario and Sonic, the twins are clearly enjoying themselves in the photo. Princess Gabriella decided to emulate a Japanese character.

On her Instagram account, Princess Charlene posted a short video compiling a number of adorable photos of the Hereditary Prince and Princess taken over the course of the year. Under the post, Princess Charlene left a sweet message: "Happy Birthday my loves" ❤️❤️