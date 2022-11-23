Monegasques and residents of the Principality celebrated their Prince on Saturday 19 November, under a beautiful blue autumn sky.

National Day began at 9.30am with a Thanksgiving Mass with Te Deum in Monaco Cathedral. Dozens of photographers captured Prince Albert II as soon as he appeared along with his wife, Princess Charlene, who was dressed in an elegant black and white outfit. Last year, the Princess was convalescing and was unable to attend the celebrations. Welcomed by Bishop Dominique-Marie David, the Princely Couple was followed by Princesses Caroline and Stephanie, the Sovereign’s sisters.

© Prince’s Palace of Monaco

Prince’s Day continued at 11 a.m. in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace with the Taking up of Arms and the presentation of rank insignia and medals. A giant screen showed broadcast images of the ceremony inside, while the population assembled in the Palace Square.

© Prince’s Palace of Monaco

The Princely Twins joined their parents for this part. While Princess Gabriella wore a red coat and black hat, Crown Prince Jacques donned his little carabiniere uniform for the first time.

The morning ended with the taking up of arms and the military parade to the sounds of the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra’s 22 musicians. The Sovereign made an appearance in the Square before joining his family on the Palace balconies. This last traditional image closed the celebrations, with the crowd shouting “Hurrah! “ as it waved red and white flags.