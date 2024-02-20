How to make the most of the winter school holidays in Monaco

Exhibitions, outings, concerts… If you don’t know what to do from February 23 to March 11, 2024, read on!

It’s winter school holidays time again in the Principality. And the good news is, the good weather’s back too! Here are 6 activities for a busy break.

Reveal your artistic gifts at the Ecole Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques

Are you an artist at heart? Time to let it show!

Several workshops are on offer for art lovers from Monday 26 February to Friday 1 March, at the Pavillon Bosio. Three types of workshops in fact, each run by teachers. From engraving to ceramics, there’s something for all tastes. Children or adults, beginners or experienced artists… fear not, registration is open to all.

A word of advice, don’t forget your gear!

AS Monaco at home to PSG

This is THE encounter of Ligue 1’s 24th match day. It’s payback time for the Red and Whites. Despite losing the away leg (5-2), AS Monaco isn’t rolling over. Just four days before the last 8 return match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, the Monegasques have every reason to believe they can win. A victory would move them up the league table, closing the gap on the Parisians.

So, head over to the Louis-II Stadium, to support them on Friday 1 March.

Pay a visit to the Oceanographic Museum

No need to wrap up warm… The Principality takes you down into the deep blue sea over the holidays. And you can take advantage of a great deal: for every adult ticket purchased, a child gets in free, from February 10 to March 10, 2024.

Since June 4, 2022, the “Polar Mission” exhibition takes us on an adventure to the North and South Poles. You can follow the history of the greatest explorers and see the projected images in the amazing “Immersion” room. All the while taking part in the awareness campaign to protect marine areas around the Antarctic. And, children can even leave with their polar worlds reporter’s certificate!

The “Polar Mission” exhibition – © Oceanographic Museum of Monaco

Continuing your visit, you can meet Greg Lecoeur, a wildlife photographer from Nice, and his photographs on the theme of “Poles, fragile worlds” until March 12, 2024. There is also the “The Prince and the Mediterranean” exhibition, where you can imagine yourself on board Prince Rainier III’s famous boat, off the Mediterranean coast.

Other activities will be on offer during the holidays. Children can enjoy a fishes’ snack time and even discover animals from the coastline. For the more adventurous, an Escape Game and a 360-degree immersion will take you down to the depths of the Big Blue.

What’s on in Monaco in February 2024?

Your shot at fame at the “Golden Voices Music Awards”

If you like to sing, this event is for you.

The jury will be looking for five-star talent at the Théâtre Michel Daner in Beausoleil on Saturday, February 24. Bruno Berberes, casting director of The Voice and The Voice Kids will be present at what promises to be a real treat for music enthusiasts. What’s up for grabs? The opportunity to represent the Principality at the competition’s next annual international final, on April 20, 2024. It will take place on a very special stage, the Croisette in Cannes.

Come and sing along with Pierre de Maere in concert

His songs, “Un jour je marierai un ange” and “Regrets” have been all over Europe. Pierre de Maere will be on the Monegasque stage during the school holidays. The Belgian sensation has been making a name for himself since his breakthrough in 2022. Whether you are a real fan or just curious, it’s a great opportunity to spend an evening listening to music and singing at the top of your lungs.

It’s a cool way to round off the holidays in style – Saturday, March 9 at 8 pm at the Grimaldi Forum.

Care to meet one of the most famous mammals of the prehistoric era?

A number of bones were discovered in the permafrost of Siberia between 1991 and 1993. After much research and analysis the skeleton turned out to be none other than a woolly mammoth that lived over 30,000 years ago. So who is he really and what secrets is he hiding? Good news, since 2014, Stepan the mammoth has made the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology of Monaco his home. You can learn about the life of this monument of the Ice Age, as well as more about Siberian history. And don’t miss the special activities for the February holidays:

Ages 4 to 6 : dress up for a magical visit on Wednesday, February 21 from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Ages 7 to 10: Tuesday, February 27, from 2 pm to 4 pm, there will be firelighting and story-making workshops.

