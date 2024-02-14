What’s on in Monaco in February 2024?

Monacollecte will be back on 16 and 17 February at Port Hercule, with a range of activities and workshops designed to raise awareness about recycling among youngsters. © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality this month, as well as some ideas for outings.

Forum Monaco pour l’Emploi

This Friday, 16 February, the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco will be hosting the first official edition of the Monegasque Employment Forum. 13 business sectors will be represented by over 80 employers. The Human Resources Department that deals with training in the civil service will also be on hand, as will the Labour Department with its Employment service, its cellule Emploi Jeune (Youth Employment Unit) and cellule Insertion des Dipômés (Graduate Integration Unit). Don’t forget your CV!

Monaco pour l’Emploi: 16 February 2024

9 am to 6 pm

Grimaldi Forum Monaco

Free admission for all

Monacollecte

The event returns to Port Hercule on 16 and 17 February. During the third edition you can drop off everything you want to get rid of. The Monacollecte team hopes to engage as many people as possible in the charity event, which will enable items to be reused and waste to be recycled. Virtual reality, escape game… Free activities, exhibitions and information stands focusing on the collection, sorting, recycling and reuse of rubbish will be on offer throughout both days. The Mùnegu Repair Café will also be on site on Saturday.

Dates : 16 and 17 February 2024, 10 am to 7 pm

: 16 and 17 February 2024, 10 am to 7 pm Venue : quai Antoine 1er

: quai Antoine 1er Contact: If you have any questions about the waste or items that will be accepted and the drop-off procedure, call: +377 92 05 75 16

« Un Prince, un Musée » exhibition

This is one of the last exhibitions about Prince Rainier III, as part of the centenary celebrations marking the birth of the “Builder Prince.” From the creation of the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology, where the exhibition can be seen, to the excavations carried out under the reign of Prince Rainier III, via dozens of skeletons and archive objects, you can visit seven areas dedicated to the history of the Museum. And it only costs a euro to visit!

« Un Prince, un Musée »

Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique

Until 4 April 2024

Admission: €1

Things to do in Monaco with your children

« Let’s Play, Carnaval » with Entreparents:

“After the success of the ‘Let’s Play, Halloween’ event, which attracted over 850 families to Larvotto in October 2023, we were keen to celebrate Carnival in the Principality. We’re expecting children of all ages, parents and whole families in fancy dress.” The Entreparents Network, Monaco’s leading network of parents and parents-to-be, is inviting Monegasque families to the first ‘Let’s Play, Carnival’. The programme includes creative workshops, face painting, tattoos, fancy dress competitions, crêpes and a candy bar!

Friday 16 February from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

For all the family

Under the arcades at La Condamine Market

€5 per participant. Places are limited. Booking is compulsory at https://my.weezevent.com/lets-play-carnaval

Carnival comes to Monaco’s markets:

On Wednesday 21 February 2024 , from 11.15 am to 2 pm, at La Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets, Monaco Town Council will be providing entertainment for all ages to celebrate the Winter Carnival. After school, children will be able to take part in a free festive event that is open to all. Stilt-walkers, balloon artists, face-painting workshops, giant bubbles and parades will bring the event to life, much to the delight of the children. Don’t forget to dress up!

Wednesday 21 February from 11.15 am to 2pm

More information: +377 93 15 29 33

Ideas for evenings out

Wednesday 14 February: Theatre – « Sur la tête des enfants ! – Salomé Lelouch » / Théâtre Princesse Grace at 8 pm

Theatre – « Sur la tête des enfants ! – Salomé Lelouch » / Théâtre Princesse Grace at 8 pm Friday 16 February: Show – « Héliogabale, l’empereur fou »/ Théâtre des Variétés at 8 pm

Show – « Héliogabale, l’empereur fou »/ Théâtre des Variétés at 8 pm Sunday 18 February: Ligue 1 – AS Monaco vs Toulouse FC / Stade Louis-II at 3 pm

Ligue 1 – AS Monaco vs Toulouse FC / Stade Louis-II at 3 pm Tuesday 20 February: Theatre – « Les poupées persanes – Aïda Asgharzadeh » / Théâtre Princesse Grace at 8 pm

Theatre – « Les poupées persanes – Aïda Asgharzadeh » / Théâtre Princesse Grace at 8 pm Tuesday 20 February: The art of cinema – « Louise en hiver » / Théâtre des Variétés at 20h

