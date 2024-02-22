SBM’s Syndicat des Jeux Européens supports two of the Principality’s organisations.

Two cheques for €2,500 were awarded to Fight Aids Monaco and the Scientific Centre of Monaco.

The donations by the Syndicat des Jeux Européens (SJE – European Gaming Union) were handed over on Tuesday 20 February on the steps of the Casino de Monte-Carlo. This year, the SBM shareholder decided to support two major players in the fight against and research into serious diseases, the Monaco Scientific Centre (CSM) and Fight Aids Monaco.

In a spirit of “solidarity and sharing,” the SJE donated a part of the dividends received from the SBM to the two organisations. “[the SJE] is an SBM shareholder and it passes [dividends] on each year to charitable concerns,” Roman Aureglia, chef de table at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, told Monaco Info.

A donation for research

The paediatric brain cancer research carried out in the Medical Biology department at the CSM requires significant equipment and investment. “Our team is developing very innovative study models based on state-of-the-art technologies and techniques,” said Dr Vincent Picco.

“This new donation by the Syndicat des Jeux Européens will help us complete the genetic characterisation of the models we are developing in the laboratory, which allow us to establish a correspondence with what is happening in children. Their renewed support is a great incentive for our team and our strategy, a sign of confidence in our work,” said the Doctor.

Supporting HIV-positive individuals

The Fight Aids Monaco charity, founded by Princess Stéphanie in 2004, will be inviting its members to meet up on June 25, 2024. “This generous donation will directly benefit the people we support in this our 20th anniversary year. It means we can organise a day-long event for our members,” said Christophe Glasser, the charity’s Coordinator.