Betclic Élite : Monaco win at Roanne to confirm top spot ahead of playoffs

The Roca Team narrowly beat Chorale Roannaise 92-99 on Wednesday.

It was a very close match in Roanne with Monaco almost giving themselves a bit of a scare! With both teams determined to win, the Roca Boys took the match, but only by seven points. This secured top spot in the league for Monaco, ahead of the play-offs that start on 17 May.

It was very offensive, with both teams exploiting the other’s defensive failings at every opportunity. With 191 points in total, it is one of Betclic Élite’s highest scoring matches of the season.

The shooters did the job

On the Monaco side, Mike James and Elie Okobo performed particularly well. As for Roanne, Yannis Morin, D.J. Cooper and Sekou Doumbouya also stood out on Wednesday. All of them scored at least 17 points, and were clearly the masters of the game at the Halle Andre Vacheresse.

Special mention goes to Mike James, leader of the Roca Team, who again showed his excellent form this season as best scorer of the match with 20 points. Another player in great shape was D.J. Cooper, with 17 assists during the game.

Monaco ready for the playoffs

With a third place in the Euroligue determined last Thursday, the Roca Team’s success continues, confirming their position as championship leader. After four successive wins in the European Cup and three in a row in the league, Monaco is on course for something special at the end of the season.

There are three remaining Betclic Elite matches for the Monegasques. An ideal way to prepare the final, decisive games of the season. On 24 April, Monaco will host Fenerbahçe for the first round of the Euroligue playoffs. A very important match you won’t want to miss!

Home advantage for Roca Team in Euroleague playoffs