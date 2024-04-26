Express transport in Monaco: new X3 and X4 buses

The new services are currently being tested © CAM / Facebook

An express bus service runs every 10 minutes from Fontvieille to Larvotto.

Advertising

You may have seen them passing through the streets of Monaco recently. On 22 April, the X1 and X2 express buses were joined by two new direct services: the X3 and X4.

Promised in the Mobility Plan announced last February, these two express buses are still being tested, but are already providing a fast east-west link across the Principality. With few stops along the way, the shuttles operate from 7 am to 7 pm, Monday to Friday.

Death of Roland de Rechniewski, Director of the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco

The X3 runs between Fontvieille and Larvotto every 10 minutes and serves the following stops:

Outward journey: Albert II, Port de Fontvieille, Princesse Antoinette (Port Hercule), Portier, Larvotto.

Return journey: Larvotto, Portier, Place Sainte Dévote, Place d’Armes, Fontvieille/Centre Commercial de Fontvieille and Albert II.

The X3 bus route © CAM

The X4 runs every 15 minutes from Fontvieille to the La Rousse district. The stops are:

Outward journey: Albert II, Port de Fontvieille, Princesse Antoinette (Port Hercule), Portier, Saint Roman;

Return journey: Larvotto, Portier, Place Sainte Dévote, Place d’Armes, Fontvieille/Centre Commercial de Fontvieille and Albert II.

The X4 bus route © CAM

The number and location of stops are subject to change after the test period.