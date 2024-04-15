New measure to combat cigarette butt pollution in Port Hercule

Anti-litter baskets will be placed in Port Hercule to protect the marine environment.

In the streets, in the harbour, on the quays, on the beaches… cigarette butts are everywhere. And yet, for many years now, a number of actions in the Principality have been undertaken to end this kind of pollution: community butt collections, awareness-raising campaigns such as “Monaco Zero Mégot” (Monaco Zero Butt), and the installation of “Mégot Box”(Butt boxes).

Striking images of plastic pollution in the Mediterranean

Anti-waste basket installed on quai Jarlan in Port Hercule © All rights reserved

Anti-waste baskets to collect all types of waste

This year, the Government of Monaco has joined forces with the Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco (SEPM – the Monaco Ports Authority) and Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA – Monaco’s waste management company) to take action against this continuing scourge. The partners have announced the installation of 42 anti-litter baskets in the rainwater drainage grates on the Quai Jarlan at Port Hercule.

These grates, which lead directly to the sea, are major pollution carriers. The SEPM is behind the project, and its aim is to create a more environmentally-friendly port environment.

The anti-litter baskets, designed by Pollustock, have been strategically placed to prevent cigarette butts from ending up in the sea. Their implementation on Quai Jarlan was carefully thought out to collect as much waste as possible, particularly cigarette butts.