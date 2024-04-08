Rafael Nadal to miss Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

The tournament’s record holder will not take part, as feared a few days ago. Here’s why.

Although we’ve been seeing videos of him looking in shape lately, the Majorcan finally announced that he is unable to take part in the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. After a number of serious injuries since last year, Nadal appears unable to get back on track despite having played matches in January and March.

The Spaniard’s repeated injuries are now casting doubt on future prospects for his career. He announced his absence from the Masters in a social media post: “These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. And even though I’m working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is I can’t play today. You can’t imagine how hard it is for me not to be able to play these events.”

The former world number 1 seems resigned about other competitions, sadly for his followers. He has not announced when he will be back on court, so will he be ready for Roland-Garros on May 20?