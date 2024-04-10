Rainier III Academy Open Day this Saturday

Come and find out what courses the academy has available for next year.

The school year will be coming to an end in a few weeks’ time, and the Rainier III Academy is already preparing for the start of the new school year. The academy’s open morning will take place on Saturday 13 April from 9 am to 12 pm. Careful though, there are different venues for different fields.

The Rainier III Academy offers courses for children aged 6 and over, ranging from classical music to theatre, jazz and contemporary music.

Where to learn to play music in Monaco

For classical music and theatre:

At the La Condamine premises – Academy of Music at 1, Boulevard Albert 1er

Age 6 and up for classical music and age 15 and up for theatre

Jazz and contemporary music courses are split into the following categories:

Electric guitar, bass guitar, jazz piano, jazz/modern vocals and drums

Head to the Fontvieille premises – Jazz & MAA Department at Stade Louis II, Entrée D – 15, avenue des Castelans

Pre-registration applications to join the music courses will be available online from 13 May to 11 June 2024. For more information : +377 93 15 28 91– Mme Palmero – lpalmero@mairie.mc