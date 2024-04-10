Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Events

Rainier III Academy Open Day this Saturday

By Killian Masurier
Published on 10 April 2024
1 minute read
Open Day at the Rainier III Academy on 13 April © Monaco Town Council
Open Day at the Rainier III Academy on 13 April © Monaco Town Council
By Killian Masurier
- 10 April 2024
1 minute read

Come and find out what courses the academy has available for next year.

The school year will be coming to an end in a few weeks’ time, and the Rainier III Academy is already preparing for the start of the new school year. The academy’s open morning will take place on Saturday 13 April from 9 am to 12 pm. Careful though, there are different venues for different fields.

Advertising

The Rainier III Academy offers courses for children aged 6 and over, ranging from classical music to theatre, jazz and contemporary music.

Where to learn to play music in Monaco

Advertising »

For classical music and theatre:

  • At the La Condamine premises – Academy of Music at 1, Boulevard Albert 1er
  • Age 6 and up for classical music and age 15 and up for theatre

Jazz and contemporary music courses are split into the following categories:

  • Electric guitar, bass guitar, jazz piano, jazz/modern vocals and drums
  • Head to the Fontvieille premises – Jazz & MAA Department at Stade Louis II, Entrée D – 15, avenue des Castelans

Pre-registration applications to join the music courses will be available online from 13 May to 11 June 2024. For more information : +377 93 15 28 91– Mme Palmero – lpalmero@mairie.mc