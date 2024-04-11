Start-ups: MonacoTech launches new call for projects

If you’re planning to launch your own start-up in the next few months, you’ve come to the right place – we’ll give you all the information you need to apply.

Advertising

MonacoTech, a business incubator with a strong reputation for developing emerging companies, is issuing a new call for projects. The Monegasque incubator is looking for technological projects involving modern innovations.

It is aimed at entrepreneurs from anywhere in the world who want to set up and develop a project in Monaco. MonacoTech is particularly interested in five fields:

GreenTech

BlueTech

Smart Yachting

MedTech / BioTech

FinTech

Artificial intelligence

There is one major condition: your project must have a functional prototype and initial traction.

MonacoTech © Philippe Fitte

First, you must submit your application online before midnight on 14 May 2024. Then, in June, you will have a video interview with the recruiters so that they can get to know you and your project better.

If that goes well, there is a final test, at the end of June, where you will need to ‘sell’ your project to a panel of judges.

The selection panel will consider criteria such as the relevance of the innovation, the scalability of the business model, the team’s expertise, as well as its commitment to getting fully behind the project and establishing it in the Principality.

As of September, the selected start-ups will benefit from 18 months of personalised support, technical and financial resources, special access to a network of experts and unique networking opportunities.