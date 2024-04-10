Thomas Brezzo elected National Council President

The national councillors was elected by 22 of 23 elected officials.

It was announced several days ago that Brigitte Boccone-Pagès was standing down from the presidency, and Thomas Brezzo took up that particular baton on Wednesday. As the only candidate standing, he was elected without contest as the new President of Monaco’s National Council during the annual election of the executive.

A lawyer and leader of the Primo! political movement, Thomas Brezzo promised to be “the President of all the Assembly’s elected officials.”

“I would like to say again to the Monegasques and the Residents, that if my colleagues asked me to breathe new life into the National Council, it is because we need to shoulder our responsibilities together and establish a new dynamic, with a more open, fluid and transparent way of operating.”

Following her removal from office, Brigitte Boccone-Pagès hit back in an open letter to the new President: “You are an unlit lighthouse in the darkness. A darkness that you prayed for, like Rimbaud’s Tartufe, with your grandstanding.”

As for the Vice-Presidency, it is Jean-Louis Grinda who was re-elected to second Thomas Brezzo.