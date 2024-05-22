AMI Association Gala, Honduras style

On Friday May 17, the Association Monégasque Ibéro-Américaine (AMI – Ibero-American club) welcomed over 280 guests to the Principality for its charity gala.

AMI organises its own gala every year in Monaco and this year’s chosen theme was Honduras. Honduran culture, food, music and dance were all on offer at the Yacht Club, the venue for this very special event.

The gala helps raise valuable donations for the charity to finance humanitarian actions. As Sheramin Beauseigneur, the AMI President, explains to Monaco Info: “The funds raised will be used to open fair trade restaurants in Latin America.”

The AMI Gala had the guests on their feet, dancing to Honduran music © Monaco Info

Among the guests were Prince Albert II, guest of honour for the event, and Pierre Dartout, Minister of State. Famous television celebrities also attended, such as Victoria Silvstedt, Adriana Karembeu and Sylvie Tellier.

Many distinguished guests attended © Monaco Info

The meal was prepared by the students at the Lycée Rainier III, who were able to faithfully reproduce recipes by Michelin-starred Honduran chefs, thanks to a masterclass.