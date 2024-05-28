‘Living in Monaco’ residents’ meeting: a cocktail of networking, local luxury and charity

You may be aware of Living in Monaco, the magazine. But did you know it is also a club, whose aim is to help people to integrate better, enabling residents and foreigners to connect and for friendships as well as explore potential joint business opportunities?

One of the club’s latest successful events was a cocktail night, held on Wednesday, May 22, attended by 148 residents.

There was generous support from those who attended the meet-up for the Mercy Ships, an international non-profit that delivers free healthcare to people in desperate need in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The event also premiered Luxe Aura, a Monte-Carlo based skin care line, which offers a range of quality masks and creams.

The festive side of the event was not forgotten, of course, this was a cocktail night after all! It featured Claudia Cherki’s champagne and the Orangerie and Gin supplied by La Distillerie de Monaco, and made from local citrus fruit.

The club’s next event will be on the evenings of June 7 & 8. The Luxury Monte-Carlo Pool Party, at the Méridien Beach Plaza, will included a fashion show and a special guest DJ.

You can become a Living in Monaco Club Member for €400 per year, including a complimentary 1-year subscription to the magazine and access to the VIP and members-only events in Monaco.

Enquiries via the club’s website.