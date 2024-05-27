Monaco Grand Prix: Prince meets Charles Leclerc before qualifications

The Sovereign also took the opportunity to greet the spectators and especially those in the special grandstand in Monaco-Ville.

The Grand Prix cars were racing around Monaco at full speed this weekend, showcasing the sights of the Principality. Prince Albert II was down at the track for the third F1 practice session and the first F2 race.

Prince Albert II greeting Grahd Prix spectators © Michael Alesi/ Eric Mathon/ Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II then went on to visit the Sauber stand, where the Sovereign met Valtteri Bottas, who presented him with his helmet. It will be auctioned off on September 25, at the Blue Marine Foundation event.

Valtteri Bottas giving his helmet to Prince Albert II for auction © Michael Alesi/ Eric Mathon/ Prince’s Palace

The Sovereign continued on to the Ferrari stand to meet and encourage the country’s star driver, Charles Leclerc, just before the qualifying session that everyone was eagerly looking forward to.

Prince Albert II meeting Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc © Michael Alesi/ Eric Mathon/ Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene then joined her husband, Prince Albert II, to greet the spectators in the Association Monégasque des Handicapés Moteurs’ (motor-disabled charity) grandstand. This grandstand probably offers one of the most stunning views of the circuit, since it is located in Monaco-Ville. It is specifically equipped for people with reduced mobility.