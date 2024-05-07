Monaco's Best
In brief

Post Office closures this week

By Anaïs Riu
Published on 7 May 2024
Postal-service-Monaco-public-holiday
Monaco's Post Offices will be closed on May 8 and 9 © Prince's Government
With the 8 May 1945 commemoration and Ascension the following day, the Principality’s Post Offices will be closed on May 8 and 9.

In a press release Monaco’s postal service indicated that “all Principality Post Offices will be closed on Wednesday May 8, 2024, the anniversary of the end of the Second World War (1939-1945) and a public holiday in France. Consequently, postal deliveries and collections from on-street postboxes will not take place on that day.” The Post Offices will also be closed on Thursday May 9, for Ascension.

Six Post Offices – Monaco Ville, Condamine, Herculis, Place des Moulins, Palais de la Scala and Fontvieille – will open again on Friday May 10 at the usual times. Mail and parcel deliveries will also resume as normal.

Please note that the Grimaldi Forum post office will remain closed on May 10, and will reopen at the usual times on Monday May 13.

