In brief

Wanda Diamond League signs new partnership with Chinese electric car brand

La Wanda Diamond League accueille un nouveau sponsor et il sera présent à Monaco
Wanda Diamond League is welcoming a new sponsor, and coming to Monaco © Wanda Diamond League / R. Palomba
By Killian Masurier
- 30 May 2024
1 minute read

Zeekr becomes the official mobility partner for the Wanda Diamond League, which organises the Herculis EBS Meeting in Monaco.

The Wanda Diamond League has signed up this new mobility sponsor as part of its drive to modernise and develop its environmental credentials. Zeekr is a Chinese electric car manufacturer, and has been on the market since 2021.

Herculis EBS Meeting wants to go green

After Wanda in 2020, this is the second Chinese company to collaborate with the Diamond League as a named sponsor. Zeekr is joining forces with the Diamond League as partner, but also with the next four championship meetings in Oslo, Stockholm, Monaco and Paris in the same capacity.

Zeekr Europe’s CEO, Spiros Fotinos, spoke about the event: “We are delighted that Zeekr is joining the world’s premier athletic series, where the best are pushing boundaries and setting new records. The partnership will not only provide vehicles to transport the world’s best athletes, it will also help us achieve our sustainability goals.”