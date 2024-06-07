Monaco's Best
Events

7th anniversary of the Orthodox Church of Monaco and of Saint Elena

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 7 June 2024
1 minute read
orthodox church monaco
The Orthodox Church of Monaco and of Saint Elena
By Monaco Tribune
- 7 June 2024
1 minute read

Tomorrow Saturday June 8, 2024, the 7th anniversary of the Orthodox Church of Monaco will be celebrated, around the feast of its Patron-Saint, the Holy Empress Elena, Equal-to-the-Apostles, mother of the Roman Emperor Constantine.

Following the Divine Liturgy which begins at 9:00 a.m. at the place of worship of Orthodox Christians in Monaco (at 22, av de Grande-Bretagne), the participants will climb the Grana stairs at 11:00 a.m. to the restaurant called “Anoîa” (at 25, bd des Moulins) for a celebratory cocktail.

At 12:00 p.m. the festive lunch will begin. For seating, St. Elena’s Parish will accept donations from EUR100 (for adults) and from EUR50 (for children).

Please contact the Parish for reservations and payment either by telephone: +377 6 80 86 51 57, email: egliseorthodoxe@monaco.mc, or Instagram: @egliseorthodoxemonaco.

