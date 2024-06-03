Air Canada celebrates 10th anniversary of flights between Nice and Montreal

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport has been operating direct flights between Nice and Montreal for 10 years. The company plans to add a fifth weekly service for the 2024 season.

Ten years of flights connecting the French Riviera to Canada and vice versa, that’s a cause for celebration! Canadians, along with Americans, are the main clientele for hotels in the Principality according to the SBM, so the route is definitely an important one for Monaco.

Air Canada’s Nice-Montréal service will run up to five times a week from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport until October 25. This route is in addition to existing flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Toronto and Montreal, from Lyon to Montreal, and a new year-round flight between Toulouse and Montreal, introduced in June.

In total, the airline currently operates 45 weekly flights from mainland France and the French overseas territories to its hubs in Montreal and Toronto during the peak summer season. For 2024, this means Air Canada will provide 32,373 seats on 109 rotations, compared to 26,932 seats on 92 rotations in 2023, an increase of 20%.

“We’re proud of our long-standing connection between Nice and Canada. Given the ongoing demand for travel to Europe, we are delighted to increase our frequency to five weekly flights this summer. Air Canada has developed its international hub in Montreal to provide North American travellers with a simple and convenient solution to and from the Côte d’Azur,” says Jean-François Raudin, Air Canada’s General Manager for France.

“We warmly thank Air Canada for its continued patronage over the past 10 years and for its growing commitment, which translates to up to 5 weekly connections this year. It has enabled us to connect our region to North America even more effectively, with direct flights that guarantee smooth and comfortable travel,” explains Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.

