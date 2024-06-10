Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi visit New National Museum of Monaco

The Princess of Hanover, accompanied by her daughter Charlotte, at the NMNM © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

The visit was prompted by the new exhibition “Miquel Barceló, océanographe”, on show at the Villa Paloma until 13 October 2024.

The New National Museum of Monaco (NMNM) launched an exhibition dedicated to the contemporary painter Miquel Barceló. The exhibition presents 80 works spanning a 40-year career and featuring the sea and the ocean.

NMNM director Björn Dalhström told Monaco Info that “if he hadn’t been a painter, he would have wanted to be an oceanographer”, hence the name of the exhibition.

To mark the occasion, Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi enjoyed a sneak preview of the exhibition, guided by the artist himself.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali