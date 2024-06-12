SBM improves its security system with new control centre

Stéphane Valeri with Prince Albert II and Jérôme Resibeau at the inauguration of the new security control centre © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

On Tuesday, June 11, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) inaugurated a brand-new control room, in the presence of Prince Albert II.

This state-of-the-art surveillance centre now meets the most stringent requirements for the protection and security of property and people within the Resort. The initiative is viewed favourably and reflects the group’s constant commitment to maintaining a high level of security and standing in the Principality.

The new control centre (CC) has been operational since May 5. It allows SBM to have visibility of every inch of the site, and therefore to be operational in the event of an emergency. Operating 24/7, it ensures that risks are anticipated, prevented, and dealt with.

Over 1,200 surveillance cameras

With over 1,200 permanent surveillance cameras and management of all radio communications, the security CC meets the highest international standards. The team, composed of fourteen operators and four coordinators, is supervised by the director and his deputy.

Group employees also have a single phone number to report any security incidents. Initially tested on New Year’s Eve and operational during the Monaco Grand Prix, it centralises all activities, including handling suspicious behaviour and property-related incidents.

The director of SBM security, Jérôme Resibeau, explained to Monaco Info the importance of the role played by the CC: “We will be able to act and send staff to different places, at key, specific moments. Everything is monitored in real time, with video surveillance on the one hand and permanent contact with the law enforcement forces on the other.”

Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, said at the inauguration: “The security of our operations has become increasingly important over the years. Along with the stability of our political system, the quality of our healthcare offering and the education system in particular, it is one of the pillars of Monaco’s attractiveness.”