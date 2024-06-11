UPAINT festival presents €31,000 cheque to Prince Albert II Foundation

Monday 10 June saw the close of an event dedicated to street art in Monaco, which generated several thousand euros in donations at auction.

Prince Albert II was present last night on the Larvotto promenade for the handover of the cheque to his foundation.The works, created in real time by the participating artists, are auctioned off each year, with the proceeds going to the Prince Albert II Foundation.

This year, the UPAINT festival is donating a major share of its donations to the FPA2 but also announced that it will donate another part to the SPA “to help build a new shelter for abandoned and homeless animals.”

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi