Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

UPAINT festival presents €31,000 cheque to Prince Albert II Foundation

By Killian Masurier
Published on 11 June 2024
1 minute read
The UPAINT event raised €31,000 in donations for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation © Communication department / Manuel Vitali
The UPAINT event raised €31,000 in donations for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation © Communication department / Manuel Vitali
By Killian Masurier
- 11 June 2024
1 minute read

Monday 10 June saw the close of an event dedicated to street art in Monaco, which generated several thousand euros in donations at auction.

Prince Albert II was present last night on the Larvotto promenade for the handover of the cheque to his foundation.The works, created in real time by the participating artists, are auctioned off each year, with the proceeds going to the Prince Albert II Foundation.

Advertising

Graffiti in Monaco: street art or vandalism?

This year, the UPAINT festival is donating a major share of its donations to the FPA2 but also announced that it will donate another part to the SPA “to help build a new shelter for abandoned and homeless animals.”

Advertising »

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi