Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

72 students receive awards in Monegasque Language Competition

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 10 July 2024
1 minute read
Monegasque-language-competition
The Monegasque language is compulsory for all pupils up to Year 10 (US grade 9) © Direction de la Communication/ Manuel Vitali
By Agathe Chéreau
- 10 July 2024
1 minute read

1919 students took part in the Monegasque Language Contest but only a handful of them were recognised for their proficiency at a special ceremony. 

The awards ceremony for the traditional Monegasque language competition took place on 20 June 2024 in the Cour d’Honneur of  Monaco Town Hall with Prince Albert II and other leading figures from the Principality in attendance, including the Mayor, Georges Marsan, several members of the Town Council, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, Claude Manzone, President of the National Committee for Monegasque Traditions, as well as representatives of the Prince’s Government, cultural bodies and the Principality’s highest authorities.

Advertising
© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali
© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali
© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The awards ceremony began with the Monegasque anthem performed by the U Cantin d’A Roca choir. Deputy Mayor Karyn Ardisson Salopek then took the floor. In particular, she stressed that “learning the country’s history, traditions and language does not mean turning inward as a territory. Quite the contrary! It allows us to be connected by a collective memory and an identity. This is a fine tribute to the country and to the expressive language of our ancestors.”

A warm cultural event

This year, 1919 students from years 6 to 13 (US grades 5 to 12) sat the written qualifying tests and 72 of them, 11 more than last year, were selected for the oral tests before going on to win awards in the competition. Many awards were given out, with families, teachers and donors present.

The ceremony also featured a skit in Franco-Monegasque, performed by six young pupils. This precious heritage is alive and well in Monaco!

Advertising »