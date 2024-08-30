Rising stars of French gymnastics training in Monaco

The Principality has been hosting twelve young gymnasts, members of the French espoir and junior teams, for an intensive training camp since the start of the week. These talented youngsters, aged between 12 and 15, have been training in the prestigious Princesse Stéphanie gymnastics hall, honing their technique under the watchful eye of their coaches.

The young French athletes follow a very rigorous programme, with three to six hours of training every day, six days a week. Their discipline and commitment have already produced some fine results, especially at the recent European Junior Championships in Rimini, Italy, where four of the gymnasts present in Monaco won eight medals and four European titles.

Among them, young Elena Colas, who is just 14, stood out in particular. She won a European title in the overall team ranking, and the overall individual ranking. Elena also won gold on the uneven bars and bronze on the vault, confirming her status as a future top-level athlete.

“That’s one job done. It was really my goal for this year. There are the Olympics, but for juniors, the main objective is the European Championships. “I was really happy to take part and even happier to have achieved those results,” she told Monaco Info.

Elena Colas, 14, on the uneven bars © Stéphane Danna / Communication department

The preparation in Monaco is a crucial step for the French girls as they prepare for the next major competition: the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2025. That tournament will be an opportunity for these young prodigies to continue to pit themselves against the best European hopefuls and consolidate their place among the world’s gymnastics elite.

Looking ahead, these young talents could well become the new stars in the French team at future Olympic Games.

The training camp observed by Femina Sports Monaco

The camp wasn’t just beneficial for the young French athletes. It was also rewarding for local gymnasts from the Femina Sports club in Monaco. The young Monegasque athletes were able to observe and draw inspiration from the techniques and intensity of their French counterparts’ training, which could mark a turning point in their own progress.

“It’s very beneficial because they can see the training techniques, the atmosphere, their level and they talk to each other too. Some of them are perhaps hoping to make it into the French team,” said Kimberly Arnulf, Director of Femina Sports Monaco, speaking to Monaco Info.

The young French athletes in the Princesse Stéphanie gymnastics hall © Stéphane Danna / Communication department

