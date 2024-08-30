Monaco's Best
Events

This weekend’s festivities in ‘Le Pays des Merveilles’

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 30 August 2024
Vue-sur-Breil-sur-Roya-Remy-Masseglia-_-Lez-Art-Creation-1920x960
View of Breil-sur-Roya © Menton Riviera & Merveilles tourist office
Here are some events you shouldn’t miss on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September 2024.

Between the Mercantour mountains and the Mediterranean lies a unique territory: ‘le Pays des Merveilles’ (Wonderland). It stretches from Menton to the Col de Tende and is hosting a raft of festivities for the end of summer. Whether you’re a culture vulture, a dance enthusiast or looking for new experiences, there’s sure to be something that appeals!

In Menton, the Esplanade des Sablettes will be the setting for an 80s night on Saturday 31 August – entry is free.

A little further afield, in Fontan, “Les Médiévales en Riviera” is being organised for the very first time at the Château de la Causega. You can experience life in a veritable medieval village all weekend.

The summer will end with a ball on Saturday 31 August in La Brigue. In store, a festive and joyful atmosphere to celebrate the end of the summer season.

An adventure awaits the most athletic of you between Tende and Chiusa di Pesio via the Marguareis massif on a 75km international mountain bike ride.

In Breil-sur-Roya, the French 80s and 90s icon François Feldman will be performing at the ‘Reflets du lac’ festival on Friday 30 August.

And don’t forget the barbecue in the lovely shady garden of the Auberge Val Castérino in Tende. It’s a busy schedule!

You can find out about all these events in the Menton Riviera & Merveilles Tourist Office diary