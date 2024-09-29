29th European Heritage Days in Monaco

Monaco's Oceanographic Museum is one of the sites that will be open to the public © S. Peroumal

A total of 46 venues will be open to visitors on this very special day.

On Sunday 15 September, the people of Monaco and other visitors are invited to discover the richness and diversity of Monegasque heritage through the 29th European Heritage Days, whose theme this year is “Roads, Networks and Connections”.

All the Principality’s monuments and institutions will be opening their doors, as will Monaco Town Hall and a number of municipal venues that are taking part in the event. Monaco Town Hall will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm. You’ll be able to visit the Wedding Suite, the new Council Chamber and the Lobby at the Town Hall, listen to concerts by the U Cantin d’A Roca choir and see an exhibition of rare and unpublished documents from the media library’s heritage collection.

As for the Académie Rainier III, it will be providing a guided tour of the premises, access to Ludovic Tallarico’s Wind Orchestra’s rehearsals, a tour of the violin maker’s workshop, and more. Several teachers will be on hand throughout the day to present their instruments and chat with visitors.

The École Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques will also be open to the public from 10am to 5pm. It will be presenting the Garden Club #4 exhibition, entitled in translation “Dancing eyes… Dance makes me see that seeing is a dance,” as well as two guided tours. Guided tours (with commentary by a specialist) will also be on offer in the Botanical Centre at the Jardin Exotique from 10am and 2pm.

The Oceanographic Museum, open to all

With its rich living, cultural and scientific heritage, Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum will also be taking part. To mark the occasion, it will be showcasing “Marine Connections” during one-hour guided tours. Visitors can take advantage of exceptional reductions on ticket prices. Adults will pay €9 instead of €19 and children (aged 4 to 17) will pay €6 instead of €12.

The full list of places to visit can be found on the European Heritage Days page.