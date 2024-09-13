Be part of “ALIVE”, Antoine Alléno association’s collective work of art in tribute to road violence victims

The Association Antoine Alléno has teamed up with artist JR for a large-scale project: a collage of 3,000 portraits on the Pont de l’Alma bridge in Paris in 2025. Have you lost a loved one in a road accident? Then you might want to join in this artistic and supportive initiative, with a photo shoot in Nice today, 13 September.

The Association Antoine Alléno was set up after the tragedy that claimed the life of young chef Antoine Alléno in May 2022, and is committed to preventing road violence and supporting victims’ families. This year, it is taking part in the Inside Out project, a worldwide initiative by the artist JR, with a moving initiative entitled “ALIVE”.

The massive collage, planned for 2025 on the Alma bridge in Paris, will pay tribute to 3,000 families that have been bereaved by road violence.

A place for contemplation in the centre of Paris

“ALIVE” will not just be a work of art. It will also be a place of remembrance, of sharing, where each portrait will tell the story of a life cut short, providing loved ones with a symbolic place to remember and come together.

The initiative invites families, friends and all those who have lost a loved one in a road accident to take part in the collective and supportive project.

Photoshoot in Nice

As part of the project, a photo session will be held on 13 September 2024 at Nice Town Hall (5, rue de l’Hôtel de Ville – 06000 Nice), from 10.30 am to 5pm.

Yannick Alléno, Antoine’s father, will be there between 11am and 1pm.

Parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, friends… the photo session is for anyone who wants to pay tribute to a loved one who died in a road accident. Each portrait will help create a giant fresco and convey a message of awareness and hope for future generations.

There’s still time to attend the photo shoot and be part of the “ALIVE” project, you just need to register by email: alive@associationantoinealleno.fr.

© Association Antoine Alléno

