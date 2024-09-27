Entertainment, tributes, surprises… AS Monaco’s eagerly-awaited 100th anniversary match is tomorrow!

AS Monaco's 100th anniversary will be celebrated on Saturday 28 September with a host of surprises in store! © AS Monaco

Saturday, September 28, 2024 will be a red letter day in the history of AS Monaco. In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the legendary club on the Rock has planned an exceptional day of entertainment, with a series of tributes to legends, great shows and events that will leave a lasting impression on its fans.

The festivities will start well before kick-off on the pitch at the Stade Louis-II. Starting from 7 pm, on the stadium forecourt, youngsters will be able to visit the Kids Tour, with activities aimed at children and an autograph session with a footballing legend. Emmanuel Petit’s name is rumoured… From 7.15 pm to 8pm, the iconic former French international midfielder will be on hand to chat with fans and share his memories.

Advertising

Big moments inside the stadium

The festivities will continue inside the stadium from 8.10 pm, with a performance by Palladian dancers to warm up the atmosphere. Then, at 8.15 pm, emotions will be running high, with a grandiose tribute to the legends of AS Monaco.

Around fifty players and coaches who have left their mark on the club’s history will be making a lap of honour, including Arsène Wenger, Claude Puel, Gérard Banide, Emmanuel Petit and many others. It’ll be a step back in time for the older fans, and a real-life history lesson for the younger ones.

The pre-match protocol will be special too. At 8.50 pm, a special Ligue 1 ceremony is planned, a surprise that promises to be memorable.

Explosive shows at half-time and after the match

At half-time, the party atmosphere will be kept going with a DJ set and a freestyle show. And to round off the evening in style, after the final whistle, a pyrotechnic show will retrace the club’s 100 years in the sky over Monaco. An unforgettable end to an exceptional birthday celebration.

“We’re delighted to have the centenary match against Montpellier. As you can imagine, celebrating 100 years of this magnificent club is a big event. Several former players and coaches will be present for the occasion. We can be proud to be part of it. We’ll have to make sure we’re fully focused on the match, however.

The Le Havre game on Sunday is a good example, because we struggled in the first half before playing better in the second. We’ll need to be ready right from the kick-off on Saturday so we can win the game and really celebrate,” said coach Adi Hütter at the pre-match press conference.

© AS Monaco

The choice of 28 September as the date to celebrate the anniversary isn’t a random one. It’s the closest home game to another historic date: 20 September 1924, the day AS Monaco played and won its very first official match, a 2-1 victory over the Nice team, Avant Garde Gauloise. One hundred years on, the club is paying tribute to that founding moment with a series of events that reflect its rich past.

To mark the centenary, the ASM players will be wearing a collector’s jersey inspired by the club’s history © AS Monaco

A stadium all decked out in red and white

Supporters are being asked to dress in their finest red and white to fill the Stade Louis-II in the club’s colours. There are also attractive ticket deals on offer, with prices starting at just €10 and special “2 for 1” packs to encourage as large a crowd as possible to come and support the Red and Whites on this very special day.

© AS Monaco

Unity and history

A number of branches of the Club des Supporters de Monaco (CSM) from France, Italy and Switzerland will be cheering from the Pesages stand. A large number of young Monegasque schoolchildren and members of the club’s sports sections are also invited to take part in the event.

And for history buffs, a temporary exhibition of the club’s iconic trophies and shirts will be inaugurated in the stadium’s VIP lounge. A journey through time, reliving the great moments of AS Monaco and paying tribute to its heroes.

An entire season of centenary celebrations

AS Monaco’s centenary isn’t only about this exceptional day. The season ticket campaign for 24/25, with offers including Champions League matches, aims to enable as many supporters as possible to experience this historic season at the Stade Louis-II. A summer village was also organised on Port Hercule throughout August, with legends and new recruits spending time with fans.

And don’t forget, the entire collection of special centenary shirts and a book recounting the club’s 100 years are available online and in the official shop. A 50-minute film on the history of the legendary club is due to be released in the next few days.

“Being part of your club’s centenary season is very special. And if we keep up the form we’ve shown in previous games, it’ll be really special! In any case, everything that is being organised around the match is very exciting, especially having legends at the match against Montpellier and the celebrations planned in tandem. We’re going to try to take all that positive energy and use it on the pitch,” said Germany’s centre-back Thilo Kehrer.

© Monaco Tribune

AS Monaco unveils new centenary season shirt