Jellyfish still around on Mediterranean coast

The Cotylorhiza tuberculata jellyfish is very common in the Mediterranean Sea ©️Liam Fabre

Monegasque photographer Liam Fabre has been visually documenting their presence.

It’s not just the tourists who are enjoying ‘playing in extra time’ on the Mediterranean’s beaches – jellyfish are still around too! And not just any jellyfish, but Cotylorhiza tuberculata, often called the fried egg jellyfish, which was spotted by Monegasque photographer Liam Fabre on Tuesday 3 September off Monaco.

It’s quite a rare phenomenon! Usually, fried egg jellyfish spend the day on the seabed and come to the surface at night because of its vertical migration.

The highly colourful species can measure up to 30 cm in diameter, often harbouring small fish in its tentacles. While it is considered harmless to humans, caution is still advised.

To avoid coming face to tentacle with one, you can locate them in real time using the Sophia Antipolis laboratory’s ACRI-ST map. It provides precise information on jellyfish whereabouts, as reported by bathers. The free Méduséo application works in the same way, recording the location, date, time and type of jellyfish present.