New Winston Churchill portrait at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Descendants of Winston Churchill travelled to Monaco to see it.

On 21 September, Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, welcomed several descendants of Winston Churchill, including his great-grandson Randolph and his daughter Serena Churchill. The Reverend Hugh Bear and Alison Barn were also present at the Hôtel Paris Monte-Carlo for a very special occasion: the unveiling of a portrait of the former British Prime Minister.

The work, by Monegasque artist Michel Aubéry, has been hung in Winston Churchill’s former office, which has now been converted into a lounge, alongside period photos and other objects in memory of the statesman.

Winston Churchill and Monaco

Sir Winston Churchill stayed at the Hôtel de Paris-Monte-Carlo during his visits to the Principality, from the end of World War II until 1963. He also contributed to the development of the Monegasque Palace, the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the wine cellars at the Hôtel de Paris.

As a great lover of cognac, Winston Churchill had the Hôtel de Paris wine cellars reopened in 1945, after they had been closed for five years protect the precious bottles from the German occupiers. He then tasted one of the best pre-war Grande Champagne Cognacs and had the privilege of tasting an authentic “Roi de Rome 1811” vintage, bottled by Maison Sazerac de Forge & fils in Cognac.