Sapori alla Marina: Ventimiglia’s culinary festival

The festival brings together many of the town’s restaurants, including Flavio Briatore’s Twiga.

From 2 to 4 September, Ventimiglia is hosting the third edition of Sapori alla Marina, a culinary festival that promises to tickle visitors’ taste buds. The event, organised by the Confcommercio de Ventimiglia in partnership with the town council, takes place every day from 7pm to midnight.

Visitors can sample a wide variety of dishes, from typical Ligurian specialities to more original creations, accompanied by a range of wines and beers. 20 restaurants, including Flavio Briatore’s Twiga, patisseries and shops in the city are joining forces to bring the event to life with unique menus. Musical entertainment is also provided, with several concerts by local groups.

In a press release, Dario Trucchi, President of the Confcommercio di Ventimiglia, expressed his delight at the “great success that Sapori alla Marina has already enjoyed in previous editions, attracting many visitors and people who are curious to discover delicious dishes in a festive atmosphere. The event is now eagerly awaited event in the calendar for both Ventimiglia’s residents and visiting tourists.”

The mayor of Ventimiglia, Flavio Di Muro, is delighted with the event, which he sees as an excellent opportunity to promote the town and strengthen“cross-border links with France and Monaco.” “This event is part of our vision of a city that is not a border town, but an international one,” he added.