AS Monaco celebrates Centenary with unique capsule collection

The brand new collection is available online and in the official store © AS Monaco

To mark a century of history, AS Monaco has unveiled a capsule collection that is both elegant and casual. Check out the exclusive line that celebrates the Red & Whites.

The Monegasque agency, Office Mikado, designed the collection of five emblematic pieces. With a design that combines retro streetwear and American sportswear, each item reflects the club’s unique identity.

Advertising

The special Centenary capsule stands out for its modern influences, for a look that is sophisticated yet casual.

© AS Monaco

Strong AS Monaco symbols

The pieces in the collection include a host of references to the club’s rich heritage. The oversized hoodie, varsity jacket, oversized T-shirt and snapback cap all feature distinctive patches and prints.

The figure “100”, a tribute to AS Monaco’s centenary, appears on every piece, as do the words “ASM FC 100” and the date “1924”, the year the club was founded.

A tribute to the supporters

The collection not only celebrates the club’s history, it also pays tribute to its supporters. The legendary Stade Louis-II arches and the word “Daghe” (which means “go” in Monegasque) represent the fans’ enthusiasm, epitomised by the rallying cry “Daghe Munegu” (“Go Monaco”).

Available now!

Football and fashion fans can purchase the pieces at www.shop.asmonaco.com and at the official store: Les Jardins d’Apolline, located at 1 Promenade Honoré II 98000 Monaco. Don’t miss out on the chance to wear a bit of Monegasque history!

AS Monaco celebrates centenary: 100 years of history, passion and success