Association des Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises de Monaco celebrates 20th anniversary with fabulous gala

The grand gala was held on Friday 4 October at the Hôtel de Paris.

Advertising

The Association des Femmes Chefs d’Entreprise de Monaco (Association of Female Business Leaders) pulled out all the stops as it celebrated its 20th anniversary. The anniversary event was attended by a host of VIPs, including the Minister of Finance and the Economy, several national councillors, the President of the Economic and Social Council as well as the Director of the Société des Bains de Mer, along with the 70 members who make up the Association, chaired by Johanna Houdrouge.

The evening began with cocktails and music on the prestigious terrace of the Salle Empire, where guests were able to watch the symbolic illumination of the Place du Casino by Princess Charlene to mark the launch of Pink October.

Princess Charlene lights up the Casino de Monte-Carlo to launch Pink October

The celebrations kicked off with a welcome speech, followed by a film and a gourmet dinner served at tables bearing the names of Simone Veil, George Sand, Frida Kahlo, Marie Curie and many others. During the event, the Association’s World President announced that the first Congress of its European Presidents will be held in Monaco in 2025.

The next event for the AFCEM will be the GirlBoss meetings, a speed mentoring event for young girls, on Women’s Day, 8 March.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna