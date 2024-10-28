Discover the culinary and wellness delights at Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa

Perched along Corfu’s stunning coastline, Angsana Corfu offers a unique blend of luxurious accommodations, rich culinary experiences, and holistic wellness treatments that capture the essence of Mediterranean beauty and Greek hospitality. Whether you are a food lover seeking a gourmet adventure or someone looking for relaxation and rejuvenation, Angsana Corfu promises an unforgettable experience that touches all your senses.

Anna Myrha, Communications Director at Angsana Corfu, explains the resort’s philosophy:

“We take pride in blending Corfiot traditions with the luxurious Mediterranean jet-set lifestyle in everything we do. At Angsana Corfu, our guests enjoy not only five-star hospitality and world-class facilities, but they also immerse themselves in the rich culture, gastronomy, history, wellness, and natural beauty of Corfu, a truly exceptional island.”

From its meticulously designed spa therapies to its fine dining options, Angsana Corfu provides a personalized experience often found in boutique hotels, while ensuring that each guest leaves feeling connected to the island’s charm and heritage.

Float above the horizon: Dive into serenity at the infinity pool, one of the most iconic spots in the Ionian, Where sky and sea blend into endless beauty

A Culinary Journey Through Mediterranean Flavors

Dining at Angsana Corfu is more than just a meal; it’s a journey through the diverse and rich flavors of the Mediterranean, brought to life by the resort’s four distinctive restaurants. Each restaurant offers a unique take on both local and international cuisines, with a strong emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients from Corfu’s farms and seas.

The resort’s culinary program is shaped by Chef Tassos, whose expertise in Mediterranean cuisine elevates the dining experience to a new level. With a focus on seasonal produce and seafood, Chef Tassos blends traditional Greek flavors with modern culinary techniques, ensuring that every dish is not only delicious but also a reflection of Corfu’s rich gastronomic heritage. His creativity and attention to detail shine through in every bite, offering guests a perfect balance of comfort and sophistication.

Led by Executive Chef Tassos, our dining experiences celebrate local flavors. Enjoy our ‘Emerald Beach by Night’—where fresh-caught fish is grilled right on the beach and served with Corfiot delicacies, just steps from the waves.

For a more traditional flare, Sofrito Restaurant brings the spirit of Corfu to life through authentic Greek dishes like pastitsada and sofrito—tender veal cooked in a garlic and white wine sauce. These age-old recipes are a celebration of Corfiot culture, passed down through generations and now expertly recreated for Angsana Corfu’s guests. Dining at Sofrito feels like stepping into a world where local traditions meet culinary excellence.

Their asian fusion restaurant Oribu offers a refreshing departure from Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant’s menu blends Asian flavors with local ingredients, featuring dishes like spicy tuna tartare and fragrant Thai curries, the Bao Buns are an absolute must.

With breathtaking ocean views from the terrace, Oribu provides an unforgettable dining experience, merging the best of both worlds—innovative cuisine and stunning natural beauty.

Savor serenity at Emerald Beach: Where turquoise waters meet the lush Mediterranean, and gourmet delights await at the beachfront restaurants

The villas at Angsana Corfu offer unparalleled luxury which also made a dazzling debut as the chosen villa for the new Love is Blind UK Season 1 2024 series. Each villa comes with spacious living areas, private pools, and sea views. Guests staying in these villas enjoy the added benefits of in-villa dining, a separate breakfast area with sea views, and dedicated concierge support. These exclusive accommodations are ideal for families or couples looking for a serene and luxurious retreat, blending privacy with the best of five-star service.

Unwind in luxury: private pool villa with endless views over the Ionian Sea—your perfect escape awaits

Wellness at Angsana Corfu: a sanctuary for mind, body, and soul

At Angsana Corfu, wellness is at the heart of the guest experience. The resort’s signature Angsana Spa is designed to promote relaxation and well-being, drawing on ancient Greek wisdom and the healing properties of local herbs. Each treatment is carefully crafted to restore balance and rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul.

The spa itself is a sanctuary of peace, offering a range of treatments that integrate local ingredients and ancient practices. From aromatherapy massages using essential oils from native plants to bespoke wellness programs tailored to individual needs, every aspect of the spa experience is designed to promote relaxation and healing.

At Angsana Corfu, wellness and gastronomy are not afterthoughts—they are integral parts of the guest experience. Whether you’re indulging in a luxurious spa treatment or enjoying a meal crafted with the freshest local ingredients, every moment at the resort is carefully designed to leave you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and inspired.

The ultimate destination for culinary and wellness delights

For travelers seeking a destination where exceptional food meets holistic wellness, Angsana Corfu is the perfect choice. From the culinary artistry on display at its restaurants to the deeply relaxing treatments at the spa, the resort offers an immersive experience that celebrates the best of Mediterranean living. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant flavors of Corfu or indulging in a personalized wellness journey, Angsana Corfu ensures that every guest leaves with unforgettable memories of this beautiful island.

