Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Food safety: certain Principality establishments fined

By Théo Briand
Published on 1 October 2024
1 minute read
tribunal-monaco
The narrow streets of Monaco-Ville house a large number of catering premises © Monaco Tribune
By Théo Briand
- 1 October 2024
1 minute read

Five out of the six premises inspected failed to comply with Best Before Dates (BBDs), food storage temperatures and certain labour law regulations.

The ‘Le Rocher’ neighbourhood underwent a major inspection operation on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Public Prosecutor’s office. Coordinated and supervised by the PPO, the Police Department, the Department of Employment and the Department of Health Affairs inspected six catering establishments in Monaco-Ville. Some had already been closed down by the authorities in the past.

Advertising »
Advertising

While no shortcomings were found in one of the premises, the others revealed breaches of labour law, as well as products that were past their BBD. Storage issues were also reported, with food being kept at too high a temperature.

Massive luxury car number plate scam busted in Monaco

The incorrectly stored products were destroyed on the spot and penalty notices were issued for the various offences observed. An investigation has also been instigated by the Police Department for breaches of the food safety legislation.

Advertising »