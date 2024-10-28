Autumn vaccination: Protect yourself against flu and Covid-19 in Monaco

Vaccination is recommended for those most at risk - © Unsplash

The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs is launching a vital vaccination campaign for people at risk as the cold weather approaches.

As autumn settles in, Monaco’s Ministry of Health and Social Affairs is stepping up its efforts to raise public awareness of the importance of vaccinating against seasonal flu and Covid-19.

The campaign is particularly aimed at vulnerable groups, whose health is at serious risk from the viruses.

Who is concerned?

Among those targeted by the campaign are:

Seniors aged 65 and over

Adults under the aged of 65 who suffer from chronic illnesses

Pregnant women

People with obesity

Residents of care facilities or nursing homes

The wide target range demonstrates the Principality’s commitment to protecting its most at-risk citizens.

Vaccines available from pharmacies

The vaccines, which are suited to the strains that are currently going around, are already available in Monegasque pharmacies, with or without a prescription. The vaccine can be administered directly at a pharmacy or obtained ahead of a visit to your GP.

Simultaneous vaccinations: a practical option

Good news for those who want to manage their time efficiently: the flu and Covid-19 vaccinations, although separate, can be done at the same time. There’s no need to wait between the two, which makes the process even easier.

Act now

The authorities stresses the importance of not putting it off. It takes a few days for the vaccination to be at its most effective. It is therefore essential to get vaccinated as soon as possible, so as to be prepared before the epidemics reach their peak.

Vaccination is a responsible community action, protecting yourself and others.

