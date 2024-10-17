International School of Monaco one of world’s top private schools

The fifth annual edition of The Schools Index by Carfax Education lists The International School of Monaco as one of the top 150 private schools in the world and one of the top 15 private schools in Europe.

The global education consultancy, Carfax Education, published its fifth annual Schools Index on 15 October 2024. The International School of Monaco figures among the top 150 private schools in the world and the top 15 in Europe.

The Index of the top 150 schools for 2024 from across the world, is reviewed and selected by a panel of education consultants led by Carfax Education, and categorised by region.

A number of lists make up the index, including

Top 10, UK Preparatory

UK Preparatory Top 15, Europe

Top 15, Middle East

Middle East Top 10, South East Asia

Top 20 , North America

North America Top 5, New York

New York Top 5, Africa

Top 5, Australasia

Top 5, Latin America

Selection criteria

The formal criteria one might expect, such as academic results, are not the only ones used to assess a school’s inclusion in the Index. Their unique ethos, local and international reputation, and how they prepare pupils for life beyond academia are also considered, as well as other aspects such as technology and sustainability.

Not only does the Schools Index list the schools, it provides a comprehensive overview of curriculum and fees, as well as practical information, including travel times to local airports.

Among the top schools listed for 2024 providing exceptional education for pupils include world-renowned British schools such as Eton College, Harrow, Wycombe Abbey, Rugby School and Brighton College, as well as those further afield, such as King’s College in New Zealand and Vienna International School.

International School of Monaco recognised for educational excellence

‘Fiercely competitive’ demand for excellent schools

“Now in its fifth year, The Schools Index has become a valuable resource for parents looking for the very best education for their child, wherever they are in the world… The demand for excellent schools grows and remains fiercely competitive as parents strive to ensure their child receives the strongest foundations to set them up for a lifetime of success. The importance of parents having The Schools Index has grown as families become more mobile and can choose to work from anywhere in the world,” said Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education at Carfax Education.

Stuart Bryan, Director, (International School of Monaco), said: “We are thrilled to once again be recognised as one of the top schools in Europe and worldwide in the The Schools Index by Carfax Education. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and effort of our entire school community, and we are proud to offer our students an exceptional education here in the Principality of Monaco. We are especially proud to have begun this academic year in our new, state-of-the-art school building, which I am confident will further elevate the learning experience we provide.”

For more information and to view the Schools Index, visit www.schools-index.com