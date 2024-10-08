Monegasque Red Cross annual ‘braderie’ – don’t miss it!

It’s a flagship event on the Principality calendar.

Want to find a bargain and help a good cause? Then head over to the Espace Léo Ferré on Saturday 12 October for the Monegasque Red Cross annual ‘braderie’ (garage sale).

The event, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, will feature leather goods, adult and children’s clothing, fashion accessories, childcare equipment, toys, furniture, decorative items, jewellery and other bargains.

200 volunteers will do their utmost to ensure that visitors have a good time. There will also be workshops for children, with fun activities and a chance to discover the voluntary sector, as well as an exceptional raffle (the draw will take place in the afternoon at the event).

The sale will also be a chance to meet members of the Monegasque Red Cross, who will be happy to discuss their projects, actions and opportunites to volunteer.

Practical details

When: 12 October 2024

Times: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Espace Léo Ferré

Free admission

Refreshments and sweet snacks on site

Raffle tickets (€2) and shopping bags (€2) will be on sale on the day

Discounted tickets for the Papalins, Port, Ecoles, Saint Nicolas, Héliport and Stade Louis II car parks can be collected from the “Informations” stand.

