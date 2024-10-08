Thomas Brezzo taken into custody for breach of investigation and hearing confidentiality

The Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement following an article published by Monaco Matin on Saturday, revealing that Thomas Brezzo, lawyer and President of the National Council, had been charged.

During his address at the start of the judicial year, chief public prosecutor Stéphane Thibault warned all those responsible for leaks that undermined the confidentiality of investigations. It would seem the consequences are already being felt, as Thomas Brezzo was charged last week with “complicity in breaching investigation and hearing confidentiality, and concealment of this offence, for having (…) sought to obtain information from another case under investigation.”

The “three examining magistrates are currently considering evidence for and against the accused, and will decide, at the end of the judicial investigation, whether there is sufficient evidence to justify a referral to court “, stated the press release from the public prosecutor’s office.

A favour for a former client

According to Monaco Matin, he has been charged in connection with the case regarding the robbery of the Monaco Watch Company jewellers on Boulevard des Moulins on 29 May.

Thomas Brezzo was reportedly released after being held in police custody for 4 hours on Friday. According to the newspaper, he “allegedly made representations, at the request of a former client,” to an acquaintance in the Monaco police to “ensure that all leads were being followed.”

His former client is none other than Sergej Kruglikov, one of the co-managers of the company that was the victim of the robbery. Thomas Brezzo had already worked for Kruglikov in order to overturn the Minister of State and the Police Commissioner’s decision to refuse his residence permit renewal in 2019.

Thomas Brezzo, through his lawyer Mr Zabaldano, “contests the facts and the offence” and “is fully confident of the investigation’s outcome“, the Monaco newspaper reported.