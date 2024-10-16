Treasures International Monaco: the ultimate destination for luxury interior design

Treasures International, in cooperation with Briallini Home, opened its new showroom in Monaco, presenting a luxurious and bespoke experience that blends high-end furniture, unique interior design and luxury real estate.

The showroom will showcase exceptional furniture by the renowned brand Boca do Lobo.

A sophisticated experience in the heart of Monaco

Treasures International offers a comprehensive, high-end interior-design service tailored to meet the needs of clients seeking exclusivity and excellence. Treasures International Monaco will serve as a flagship destination, offering turnkey solutions for clients looking to transform their spaces with unparalleled craftsmanship and style.

Briallini Home: Redefining the Essence of European Craftsmanship

In collaboration with Briallini Home, the showroom will present an exclusive collection that merges the essence of craftsmanship with the highest standards of European luxury. Founded by Natalia Kopylova, Briallini Home has established itself as a leader in luxury furniture, lighting, textiles, and more, transforming everyday living spaces into extraordinary environments.

Boca do Lobo: a testament to iconic design and artistry

Boca do Lobo is the iconic brand that famously dressed Christian Grey’s apartment in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” film. Known for their ability to blend high craftsmanship with bold artistic statements, Boca do Lobo’s furniture stands as an embodiment of luxury, sophistication, and innovation.

Address: Le Montaigne, 6 Boulevard des Moulins, 98000 Monaco