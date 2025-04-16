Easter in Monaco: Outings, chocolates and highlights

The magic of Easter is about to take hold in Monaco: with family entertainment, festive menus, gourmet chocolates and religious services, here’s everything the Principality has on offer to celebrate Easter weekend.

The Princess Caroline Library

Pixel Art Tuesday 8 April – 2pm to 4pm

For budding artists aged 6 to 13, the free workshop is an opportunity to learn about this colourful digital art form.

Registration required on mediatheque.mc or +377 93 15 22 72

A magical moment for children aged 4 and over, as stories come to life through an illustrated paper theatre. Free admission for all

Pottery workshop at Parc Princesse Antoinette

Wednesday 16 April – 10.30 am to 12pm and 2pm to 3.30 pm

A Fàbrica welcomes children aged 7 to 10 for a modelling workshop on the theme of Easter, with a range of creative activities including a clay pencil pot and a paper tray.

Free, but registration required on +377 93 15 26 05

Giant Plant Hunt at the Jardin Exotique

Saturday 19 April – 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

A key springtime activity as children aged 3 to 12 go in search of little plants hidden in the Botanical Centre’s flower beds.

Each little explorer will go home with a bag of chocolate eggs!

Free – Booking required on +377 93 15 29 80 or jardin-exotique@mairie.mc

Easter at Parc Princesse Antoinette

Sunday 20 April – 2pm to 5.30 pm the park will turn into a giant party venue for young city dwellers and their families:

Inflatable structure

Make-up and creative workshops

Wooden games and a balloon artist

Mascots, photobooths and farm animals!

Free admission for all – Information: +377 93 15 06 03

© SBM

As in previous years, the Société des Bains de Mer is putting on gourmet meals to celebrate Easter: special menus, festive brunches and entertainment for children are all on the programme, in its trademark refined settings.

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Le Grill is proposing an Easter menu by chef Dominique Lory, which will be available for lunch on Sunday 20 and Monday 21 April. Price: €275/person – Children’s menu €60, free for children under 2.

is proposing an Easter menu by chef Dominique Lory, which will be available for lunch on Sunday 20 and Monday 21 April. Price: €275/person – Children’s menu €60, free for children under 2. Salle Empire is putting on a festive buffet lunch on Sunday 20 April, with live music and activities for children, including an egg hunt. Price: €340/person – 50% discount for children under 12.

is putting on a festive buffet lunch on Sunday 20 April, with live music and activities for children, including an egg hunt. Price: €340/person – 50% discount for children under 12. Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse: Chef Emmanuel Pilon will be offering a unique naturalness menu on Sunday 20 April. Prices: from €290 to €420, depending on the menu.

Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo

Salle Belle Époque : Easter lunch on Sunday 20 April, with unlimited champagne and a children’s egg hunt. Price: €240/adult – €120/child.

: Easter lunch on Sunday 20 April, with unlimited champagne and a children’s egg hunt. Price: €240/adult – €120/child. Pavyllon Monte-Carlo: Chef Yannick Alléno is laying on a Parisian-style brunch at the bar on Sunday 20 April. Price: €175/person, with a glass of champagne.

Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

Espace Calypso: A festive brunch will be held on Sunday 20 April, with unlimited Taittinger champagne, musical entertainment and a pirate-themed egg hunt for children.

Prices: €205/adult – €100 (6-12 years) – €50 (under 6).

Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo

Restaurant L’Hirondelle: On 20 and 21 April, enjoy an Easter lunch with healthy, gourmet menus devised by chef Jean-Laurent Basile. Price: 110 euros per person

Casino de Monte-Carlo

Le Salon Rose and Le Train Bleu: The two legendary venues are providing à la carte suggestions in elegant, festive surroundings.

Café de Paris Monte-Carlo

From Saturday 19 to Monday 21 April, the restaurant has a special à la carte selection, including a shoulder of lamb carved in the dining room.

Finally, for Easter Sunday, La Table d’Élise, Benoît Witz’s chic bistro, is offering a special menu. A full menu, a starter plus main course or main course plus dessert, as well as à la carte service are all available. For an even more refined experience, the sommelier suggests food pairings with great Bordeaux wines from the Carte sur Table selection, at affordable prices. Bookings and menu: +377 93 30 20 70.

Three chocolate shops to (re)visit

© Monaco Tribune

Läderach

Located right in the centre of the Principality, the Läderach boutique will appeal to lovers of top-of-the-range chocolate with its Swiss-inspired handmade creations. Chocolate bars, chocolate-coated fruit, pralines and the famous Frisch-Schoggi (fresh chocolate, broken by hand): everything is refined and generous.

La Chocolaterie de Monaco

Founded in 1920, it is an institution in Monaco. La Chocolaterie de Monaco keeps precious know-how alive through creations made with love: eggs, rabbits, pralines and elegant gift boxes. Ideal for finding a select Easter gift, on the premises or online. Please note: as an exception, the shop will be open on Sunday 13 April to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Jeff de Bruges

Located in the Fontvieille shopping centre, the store offers a wide selection of fine chocolates, sugared almonds and sweet treats. For Easter, you’ll find rabbits, filled eggs and gourmet figurines on display.

Easter masses and services

© Monaco Tribune

Good Friday – 18 April

Cathedral: 3 pm Liturgy of the Passion, 8.30 pm Procession of the Dead Christ

Saint-Nicolas: 5 pm Way of the Cross, 6.30 pm Liturgy of the Passion

Saint-Charles: 3 pm Way of the Cross, 6.30 pm Liturgy of the Passion

Sainte-Dévote : 5 pm Way of the Cross, 7 pm Liturgy of the Passion

Saint-Martin: 3 pm Way of the Cross

Sacré-Cœur: 6.30 pm Liturgy of the Passion

Carmes: 11 am Way of the Cross, 6.30 pm Liturgy of the Passion

Église de l’Hôpital: 3 pm Way of the Cross and Liturgy

Holy Saturday – 19 April

Cathedral: 9 pm Easter Vigil

Saint-Nicolas: 9.30 am Liturgy of Tenebrae, 8.30 pm Easter Vigil

Saint-Charles: 8.30 pm Easter Vigil

Sainte-Dévote: 9 pm Easter Vigil

Sacré-Cœur: 9 pm Great Easter Vigil

Carmes: 6 pm Prayer Vigil

Easter Sunday – 20 April

Cathedral: 8.30 am Mass, 10.30 am High Mass

Saint-Nicolas: 10.30 am and 6 pm Mass

Saint-Charles: 8.30 am (Portuguese), 10 am, 12.30 pm and 6.30 pm Mass

Sainte-Dévote: 9 am, 10.30 am, 11.45 am (Italian), 6 pm, 7.30 pm Mass

Saint-Martin: 9.15 am Mass

Sacré-Cœur: 8.15 am Mass, 10.30 am Sung Mass

Carmes: 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 12 pm, 6 pm Mass

Église de l’Hôpital: 9.30 am Mass

Centre Rainier III: 10.45 am Mass

Résidence A Quiétudine: 4 pm Mass

