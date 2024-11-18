Monaco's Best
In brief

Monegasque companies out to conquer Chinese market

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 18 November 2024
1 minute read
Monaco Economic Board
17 Monegasque companies took part in the China International Import Expo © Monaco Economic Board
MEB members took part in the China International Import Expo from 5 to 10 November 2024.

With the support of the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) and Marie-Pascale Boisson, Monaco’s Ambassador to China, 17 Monegasque companies were able to take part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which attracts over 400,000 professional Chinese buyers and 3,500 exhibitors from 130 countries. The aim is to break into a huge market that offers many advantages.

Among the sectors represented were renewable energies, agri-food, parapharmacy, real estate, cosmetics, art, consultancy, sport, jewellery, tourism and events.

The Principality’s pavilion was ideally situated at the international trade fair devoted to import-export, as it was opposite the China Pavilion and close to this year’s guest of honour countries. It was an opportunity to meet a significant number of potential Chinese prospects, buyers and partners. Monaco’s pavilion showcased two brands in particular: AS Monaco FC and its sponsor, jeweller APM Monaco.

A number of events were also hosted there, including a talk on ‘Sustainability & Luxury’ by Estelle Dinh from the International University of Monaco and a networking cocktail organised by La Distillerie de Monaco.