Monte-Carlo Casino sets sail for new horizons

The Société des Bains de Mer took a historic step on Thursday 14 November, inaugurating its very first casino outside the Principality.

Located on board the luxury cruise ship Crystal Symphony, the casino spans 110 m² and emulates the Belle Époque elegance for which Monte-Carlo is famous. This is a major first for the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM): “The Casino de Monte-Carlo’s expansion beyond our borders represents a symbolically powerful act for us. It demonstrates our desire to open up to new markets,” said Stéphane Valeri, Chairman and CEO of Monte-Carlo SBM.

Exporting gaming expertise beyond Monaco’s borders

At the ship’s inauguration in Venice (Italy), Pascal Camia, SBM International Development Director, said: “We are delighted to bring our experience to Crystal Cruises through our tables and slot machines. The cruise line is now providing its passengers with an offering that has sustained Monte Carlo’s reputation for over 160 years.”

Manfredi Lefebvre, Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group, Geoffrey Kent, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Abercrombie & Kent and Philippe Allavena, Secretary General of Gaming at the SBM, were also present for the major first.

All future Crystal cruise ships (excluding expedition ships) will have a Monte-Carlo Casino on board.

On December 18, 2024, a second Monte-Carlo Casino will open on board the Crystal Serenity, leaving from Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the US. The ship will boast three gaming tables and thirty-two slot machines.