Prince Albert II joins cousins in New York for nostalgic trip

In New York for the 40th anniversary of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, the Monegasque Sovereign met up with his American cousins in a friendly and informal setting, celebrating both his lineage and the legacy of his mother, Grace Kelly. It was a significant moment, in the heart of New York.

Last week, there was a family reunion for Prince Albert II as his Philadelphia cousins gathered first in Central Park, then at The Pierre Hotel for a gala dinner. “I feel like I can walk everywhere here. I don’t feel threatened,” he said in an interview with Paris Match , speaking about the relative freedom he feels in the Big Apple. A freedom that is tinged with nostalgia, especially in the country where his mother, Grace Kelly, was from.

Memories steeped in time

The Prince recalls his first visit to Central Park when he was just two years old: “I remember that we stayed in New York for several days at Christmas, in 1966, after a holiday in Jamaica. We would walk in Central Park because we were staying at the Plaza, nearby,” he says. This more recent visit was noteworthy as it coincided with the gala marking the 40th anniversary of the Princess Grace Awards, which celebrate emerging artists.

A celebration of the bonds of friendship

During the evening, the Prince presented the Rainier III Prize to actor Michael Douglas, who spoke of the strong bond between their families. “My father was close to Grace Kelly when they both lived in Los Angeles. I have been humbled by the opportunity to continue this family friendship with Prince Albert II over the years,” said the Oscar-winning actor and producer.

Handing down from one generation to the next

The Sovereign, who has kept up strong ties with his American roots, wishes to hand this cultural heritage down to his children, Jacques and Gabriella:“I still try to speak to them in French as often as possible, and they have made enormous progress. But when I need to stop them doing something stupid, I switch to English, just to make myself understood quickly,” he jokes, acknowledging that English can be an advantage when it comes to education. It is his wish to pass on that cultural heritage to his children, who may one day want to follow in their father’s footsteps.

Christopher Le Vine, Prince Albert II and John F. Lehman in 60th Street, Manhattan, 23 October. Prince Albert and Susan Kelly von Medicus, daughter of Princess Grace’s elder brother John F. Lehman, Prince Albert II and Christopher Le Vine

Photo credits:© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

