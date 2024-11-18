SNCF: Rail traffic at standstill between Nice and Monaco on last weekend of November

Work on the railway lines in the Alpes-Maritimes continues as the year draws to a close.

As well as the overnight maintenance work that will carry on until June 2025, SNCF Réseau is undertaking modernisation works at Nice Ville station, with the aim of “improving tomorrow’s mobility.” However, the upgrades required to modernise the rail infrastructure, will involve temporary rail traffic disruption.

As a result, rail traffic between Nice and Monaco will be suspended for part of the weekend of 30 November and 1 December 2024. No trains will run throughout Saturday 30 November, and up until Sunday 1 December at 9.30 am.

Traffic between Monaco and Ventimiglia is ‘adjusted’ with a train every hour.

The SNCF is suggesting passengers switch to the ZOU 600 and 601 bus routes while the line is closed.

